CT Lottery

Lotto player in CT won $1.7 million

CT Lottery headquarters in Wallingford
NBC Connecticut

Someone who played Lotto! in Connecticut has become a millionaire less than two weeks into the new year.

One Lotto ticket hit the jackpot on Friday and won $1.7 million. This is the first Lotto jackpot winner of the year.

The winning numbers were 10-16-27-33-39-42.

Winning tickets of $50,000 or larger must be claimed in person at CT Lottery Headquarters.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

CT Lottery Headquarters in Wallingford will accept claims between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.,  Monday through Friday, except for holidays.

The headquarters is closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Winners must provide two valid forms of signed identification, one of which must be a photo ID.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine War 4 hours ago

Zelenskyy and Ukraine take center stage in Davos as 2024 World Economic Forum gets underway

Iran 6 hours ago

Iran strikes targets near US consulate in Iraq, killing prominent local businessman

High-tier claim centers have regular business hours and can cash tickets up to $5,000.

This article tagged under:

CT Lottery
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us