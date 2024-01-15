Lotto player in CT won $1.7 million

Someone who played Lotto! in Connecticut has become a millionaire less than two weeks into the new year.

One Lotto ticket hit the jackpot on Friday and won $1.7 million. This is the first Lotto jackpot winner of the year.

The winning numbers were 10-16-27-33-39-42.

Winning tickets of $50,000 or larger must be claimed in person at CT Lottery Headquarters.

CT Lottery Headquarters in Wallingford will accept claims between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for holidays.

The headquarters is closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Winners must provide two valid forms of signed identification, one of which must be a photo ID.

High-tier claim centers have regular business hours and can cash tickets up to $5,000.