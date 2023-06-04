Fighter Jets Scrambled to Shadow Unresponsive Pilot, Causing Sonic Boom Across DC Area

Fighter jets caused a sonic boom heard and felt throughout the D.C. area after they were scrambled from Joint Base Andrews to intercept a Cessna Citation that flew over the District on Sunday, multiple government sources say.

The Cessna had taken off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York, the FAA said. At one point, it turned around, began flying on a southwest path and did not respond to air traffic control, sources said.

The Cessna flew directly over Northwest D.C. and through Virginia. A defense official told NBC News that NORAD F-16s scrambled, began shadowing the Cessna and saw the pilot onboard was incapacitated.

The FAA said the Cessna later "crashed into mountainous terrain in a sparsely populated area of southwest Virginia" in Nelson County. There is no indication that the fighter jets caused the plane to go down.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The pilot's condition is not known. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

At around 3:09 p.m., 911 centers began getting inundated by reports of a loud explosion. News4 also received multiple calls and emails from concerned viewers.

"The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom," the City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet.

D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management said the department was “aware of reports from communities throughout the National Capital Region of a loud ‘boom’ this afternoon. There is no threat at this time.”

Other local law enforcement agencies reported receiving calls about the noise. D.C. Fire and EMS said they had no "ongoing incidents" due to the reports.

The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time. — Annapolis OEM (@AnnapolisOEM) June 4, 2023

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.