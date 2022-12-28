LAX

Love at LAX: Young Man Surprises Girlfriend With Mariachis

One young man wanted to put a smile on his girlfriend's face as she arrived at LAX, so he surprised her with mariachis.

By Chelsea Hylton

NBC Universal, Inc.

Even though travelers passing through airports are full of frustration these days one young man wanted to put a smile on his girlfriend's face.

He gathered some of his friends and surprised his long distance girlfriend as she arrived at LAX airport from Wyoming.

They performed the song "Somos Novios" in the baggage claim area as she and her family were arriving.

He also took a bouquet of flowers and welcomed her with a warm hug.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

LAX
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us