Love at LAX: Young Man Surprises Girlfriend With Mariachis

Even though travelers passing through airports are full of frustration these days one young man wanted to put a smile on his girlfriend's face.
He gathered some of his friends and surprised his long distance girlfriend as she arrived at LAX airport from Wyoming.
They performed the song "Somos Novios" in the baggage claim area as she and her family were arriving.
He also took a bouquet of flowers and welcomed her with a warm hug.
