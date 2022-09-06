Luxe Life: Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa

'Luxe Life with Derek Z' Exclusive Look
Mountain View Grand & Spa features panoramic view of New Hampshire’s White Mountains. In addition to the unparalleled views, Mountain View houses an award-winning spa, a working farm, golf course, features several rotating events and has close proximity to hike-able mountains, breweries, and a charming, locally owned orchard.
Restaurants:
Harvest Tavern – Available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with elegant
décor and a lively atmosphere. During the warmer months, al fresco
dining is available on the Terrace with spectacular mountain views. The
deck is available if the Garden Room is not rented for an event.
1865 Wine Cellar – Formal dining experience, pairing gourmet cuisine
with world class wines.
Club House – Casual fare available in the warmer months offering a
beautiful expansive deck setting.
Pools and Fitness:
Health & Wellness Center- A state-of-the-art fitness center with a full
range of cardio equipment, weight training machines, and free weights.
Indoor & Outdoor Pool- The outdoor pool is open seasonally and is
conveniently located next to the seasonal Club House restaurant. In the
cooler months, the indoor pool and sauna offer the perfect spot to warm
up after a long winter day.
Tower Spa:
Relax and rejuvenate with numerous spa services including
facials, massages, hand and body treatments, and manicures and
pedicures. Spa features ten spacious treatment rooms for relaxing
privacy.
The Golf Course:
Mountain View Golf Course- Historic 9-hole golf course offering
challenge play and stunning panoramic mountain views.
The Farm:
Working fiber farm hosting llamas, alpacas, sheet, goats, bunnies,
chickens, and ducks. Guests can visit the farm to see the farm animals
and view the orchard and pastures.
Seasonal Entertainment:
Axe throwing, hiking, tennis, golf, mountain biking, pickle ball, disc golf,
Entertainment: snowmobiling, snowshoeing, snow tubing and sledding, cross-country skiing, and ice skating.