Mad Cow? Jogger Injured in Close Encounter in Maine

A Maine jogger encountered an angry cow, and it was no joke.

The Farmington Police Department shared details of the encounter on April Fools’ Day, a day after the actual encounter, and assured that this was no prank.

The 43-year-old woman told police she was preparing for a jog on the Whistle Stop Trail around 3 p.m. Friday when she was charged by the cow, which had escaped from a nearby farm. The cow lifted her off the ground with its horns, causing a cut that required stitches, before the jogger escaped, police said.

The woman did not require hospitalization.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The bovine’s owner was contacted and secured the animal, along with a large pig that had escaped. The matter was forwarded to the district attorney for review.

The owner's identity is being withheld, police said, pending possible charges. The animal control officer is also continuing to monitor the situation along with the cow's owner.