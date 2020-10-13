Maine Allowing More People to Sit Inside at Restaurants Ahead of Winter

Maine businesses are dealing with a new set of guidelines designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday in preparation for the cold winter months.

The state has increased its limit on indoor seating to either 50% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less, according to the office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. The outdoor gathering limit remains 100 people, the office said.

The state has also said indoor service at bars may resume on Nov. 2. The new rules also slightly relax the face covering requirements for businesses such as spas and tattoo parlors.

The new rules ease some restrictions, but also expand requirements about mask use to more parts of the state, said Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Nirav Shah.

The state has expanded the scope of enforcement statewide, instead of limiting it to Maine's coastal counties and more populated cities, the governor's office said.

"At the same time we've liberalized our approach there, we've also tightened our approach in which parts of the state the mask mandate is enforced," Shah said.

Another 26 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, the Maine CDC reported Tuesday.

That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,780, while the number of deaths was unchanged at 143, officials said. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine was about 36, which is about four more than it was a week ago.

Shah said most of the cases in the state are occurring in York, Cumberland and Somerset counties.