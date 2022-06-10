Maine Celtics Eyes Major League Parent's Performance in NBA Finals

Boston is not the only city with a local team eyeing another step towards an NBA Championship in Game 4 on Friday night.

Portland, Maine, and the Maine Celtics, the G-League affiliate of the Boston Celtics that is also owned by the latter team, are excited to see 10 players who spent at least some time in Maine on the Boston roster on the team's question for Banner 18.

"We're dating all the way back to 2014 with Marcus Smart playing one game with us," said Dajuan Eubanks, president of the Maine Celtics, during a Friday interview with NECN/NBC 10 Boston.

Eubanks listed other names like Robert Williams, Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet, and Juwan Morgan, who also spent time in the minor leagues in Maine.

"This is sort of like a dream come true now," he said, of the Maine Celtics' journey from their founding as the Red Claws in 2009, to their being bought by the Boston Celtics in 2019, and finally, their rebranding as the Maine Celtics.

"It's opened up a whole new platform for us because this is the first time we've been affiliated with them under the same namesake, really feeling the actual results of what's happening in Boston, and it definitely has helped and will continue to help and both attract players but also behind-the-scenes workers too because you're part of a storied global organization," said Eubanks.

In addition to seeing their major league parent win the championship, Maine Celtics management is also hopeful that Boston's 2022 finals run will along with the new name and look, keep fans interested in attending games in Portland.

Eubanks said another moment like the big pique of interest in Tacko Fall during his time in Maine would be ideal.

As these final games get played, Eubanks says Maine Celtics fans and Portland played more than a small part in the Boston Celtics' journey this season, and that's something they should be proud of.

"It's not just because of the people in an organization, an organization itself, it's the community, our fans, and our partners that have helped us sustain that viability and that enthusiasm," he said.