Maine Confirms Fatal Case of Powassan Virus

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Wednesday that a man from Sagadahoc County died after being infected with the Powassan virus, a tick-borne illness.

The man, identified as 58-year-old Robert Weymouth, of Topsham, was in Maine Medical Center for two weeks before he passed away, according to News Center Maine.

This is the first confirmed case of the virus in the state 2023.There have been three deaths in Maine from the virus since 2015.

Here's what you need to know about Powassan virus

Less than 200 cases were reported between 2011 and 2020, according to data collected by the CDC.