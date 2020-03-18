Maine Gov. Janet Mills Set to Announce New Action in Response to Coronavirus

Maine Gov. Janet Mills will sign emergency legislation at a press conference Wednesday morning to announce new actions the state is taking to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Lawmakers in Maine have approved virus-related legislation and additional spending to fight the pandemic as the number of positive tests for the coronavirus nearly doubled. There are now 32 cases in the state.

The emergency measures adopted Tuesday evening temporarily expand unemployment benefits, establish a consumer loan guarantee program and authorize the governor to direct the manner of the June primary. They also let the governor adjust deadlines and let public entities meet by remote participation.

Lawmakers adjourned indefinitely Tuesday evening after working under emergency rules that limited the Statehouse to lawmakers, staffers and the media. All others were banned from the building, and the House gallery was closed.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah will speak prior to Mills.