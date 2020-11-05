Maine Gov. Mills Announces New, Stricter Face Mask Order

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has announced a new executive order that steps up face mask requirements as the state sees a spike in coronavirus cases.

The order, filed Wednesday and effective immediately, requires people -- with some exceptions -- to wear masks in public, regardless of whether they are able to maintain a safe social distance from other people.

Face coverings are required in public for children aged five and older, including in schools. They are also recommended for those between two and four years old, Mills said in a statement.

Some people with serious medical conditions or who are unable to remove masks without assistance are exempt from the order, according to the Mills administration.

Business owners will be required to post visible signs saying that masks are required if they operate indoor public spaces.

The latest order strengthens Mills' previous mandate from July that stated face coverings must be worn in situations where physical distancing is hard to maintain.

The announcement comes after health officials reported 183 new coronavirus cases across the state, Wednesday, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic. On Sunday, Mills reinstated restrictions on indoor capacity limits and out-of-state travelers.

“We have recorded yet another day of record high case numbers. This deadly and dangerous virus is spreading all across our state,” Mills said in a statement. “Protect your family. Protect a health care worker. Protect the elderly. Wear your face covering. Save lives. It is that simple.”

A coronavirus outbreak in Waldo County, Maine, has been tied to a church and now cases at school as well.

“Maine is experiencing widespread community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19,” Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine CDC, said in a statement. “Wearing face coverings and staying at least six feet away from others when out in public are ways that every person in Maine can limit potential spread of the virus to help make their communities and homes safer.”

Maine’s seven-day positivity rate, while still lower than other states, has more than doubled over the last two weeks to 1.52 percent. Hospitalization rates have increased as well.

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker announced a similar executive order earlier this week, making it mandatory for all people over the age of 5 to wear a face covering in all public spaces.