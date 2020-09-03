coronavirus in maine

Maine Gov. Mills Extends Civil Emergency Order for the 6th Time

In a statement, Mills urged Mainers not to let ``pandemic fatigue'' allow them to become complacent

NBC Universal, Inc.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday extended a state of emergency for a sixth time during the pandemic.

In a statement, Mills urged Mainers not to let ``pandemic fatigue'' allow them to become complacent, especially as students are returning to schools and universities across the state.

"The outbreaks which we hear about in other states every day can sometimes feel far away from the relative safety of our state, but recent events prove that one little match can spark a fire that may be very difficult to put out,'' she said, referring to outbreaks associated with a recent wedding in the Katahdin region.

A state of civil emergency allows Maine to draw down critical federal resources and to deploy all available tools to contain COVID-19. They're issued in 30-day increments.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in maineMaineJanet MillsGov. Janet Mills
