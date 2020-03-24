Maine Gov. Mills to Brief Public as Coronavirus Cases Rise

Maine Gov. Janet Mills and health officials were set to brief the public Tuesday on the state's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Mills was scheduled to hold a news conference along with Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention at 2 p.m. at the Maine Emergency Management Agency in Augusta.

The appearance comes after health officials Monday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 107.

Twelve of the patients had been hospitalized. Overall, more than 3,000 people had requested tests. There have been 2,791 negative test results across the state.



As the number of COVID-19 cases grows in Maine, leaders on the island of North Haven have decided to ban anyone who isn't a full-time resident.

The news conference was originally scheduled for 11:30 a.m. but was later pushed to 2 p.m.

Shah said Monday the CDC would shift toward focusing testing on the groups at the highest risk. That includes those with previous medical history and older residents.

Despite advice from Gov. Janet Mills to practice social distancing, Mainers seemed to flood the beaches over the weekend. Several beaches in the state were at capacity, according to Newscenter Maine.

The majority of the state's coronavirus cases are in Cumberland County. During a briefing last week, Shah reminded the public that young people are not immune to COVID-19 and asked that the younger generation be "part of the cure."