WATCH LIVE: Maine Gov. Mills to Brief Public on Coronavirus Response

Maine Gov. Janet Mills was set to brief the public on her state's response to the novel coronavirus, Wednesday.

Mills was expected to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the state had reported 2,137 cases of COVID-19, including 81 fatalities.

Some businesses have been allowed to reopen under Mill's plan to restart the economy in phases.

Personal services such as barber shops and pet groomers have been allowed to reopen, but those who are able to work from work are encouraged to continue doing so.