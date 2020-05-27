Maine

WATCH LIVE: Maine Gov. Mills to Brief Public on Coronavirus Response

By Young-Jin Kim

Gov. Janet Mills speaks during a new conference on the novel coronavirus, March 12, 2020, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Maine Gov. Janet Mills was set to brief the public on her state's response to the novel coronavirus, Wednesday.

Mills was expected to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the state had reported 2,137 cases of COVID-19, including 81 fatalities.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 11 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Deaths Top 100K; Disney World Plans July Reopening

George Floyd 4 hours ago

George Floyd’s Sister Says Firing Officers Is Not Enough: ‘They Murdered My Brother’

Some businesses have been allowed to reopen under Mill's plan to restart the economy in phases.

Personal services such as barber shops and pet groomers have been allowed to reopen, but those who are able to work from work are encouraged to continue doing so.

This article tagged under:

Mainecoronavirus in new englandmaine coronavirusGov. Janet Mills
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us