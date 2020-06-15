Maine Gov. Mills to Provide Coronavirus Update: WATCH LIVE

Maine Gov. Janet Mill was set to hold a press conference Monday to update the public on the state's response to the coronavirus.

Mills was scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

As of Monday, the state had reported 2,810 cases of COVID-19, including 101 fatalities.

The scheduled remarks comes as Maine cautiously reopens its economy.

Mills on Friday accelerated the date that lodging businesses can welcome out-of-state visitors, citing encouraging signs in several testing benchmarks during the pandemic.

Lodging establishments can welcome out-of-state visitors on June 26, instead of July 1, as long as they meet the 14-day quarantine requirement or the new testing alternative. New Hampshire and Vermont residents are exempt from the requirements and were allowed to book rooms effective Friday.

The Mills administration said the move allows more tourists to spend the week leading up to the Fourth of July in Maine.