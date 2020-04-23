Maine Gov. Mills to Provide Update on Coronavirus

Maine Gov. Janet Mills is scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to coronavirus on Thursday.

Mills is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. and will be joined by Commissioner Heather Johnson of the Department of Economic and Community Development and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

Forty-four people died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as of Thursday, with 937 Mainers testing positive.

While many states across the country are reopening their economy, Shah said Wednesday that Maine's rate of positivity stands at about five percent and that Maine CDC is working on increasing the testing capacity.

“Our goal is to make sure that each and every health care provider in Maine can offer a test to any of his or her patients without feat the test might get rejected because of resource constraints,” the CDC director said.

Shah said on Wednesday that new cases were reported to Maine CDC at Edgewood Residential Care Facility in Farmington and at John F. Murphy Home in Auburn, bringing the outbreaks to seven.

We have a lovely performance that breaks through social distance barriers today, and a look at how a Maine cheesemaker created a great resource for people to find local products.

According to Maine CDC, 190 people tested positive in long-term and assisted living facilities, including 123 residents and 67 staff members as of Wednesday.

These include 40 positive cases at Tall Pines Retirement and Health Care Community in Belfast, with 10 residents who died, 47 at the Maine Veteran's Home facility in Scarborough, 74 at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation, 15 at Falmouth by the Sea in Falmouth and 11 at the assisted living facility The Cedars in Portland.