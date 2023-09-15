Maine governor declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival

Maine is under its first hurricane watch in 15 years and a state of emergency was declared Thursday by Gov. Janet Mills ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Lee this weekend.

In her emergency declaration, the Maine governor urged people to take the storm seriously and to make preparations. Mills, a Democrat, also asked President Joe Biden to issue a preemptive presidential disaster declaration to give the state access to federal resources.

In preparation for Hurricane Lee’s impending landfall tomorrow night, I have declared a State of Emergency and requested that @POTUS issue a preemptive Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration for Maine. — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) September 14, 2023

"We continue to closely track the storm and expect heavy rains and high winds that will likely cause storm surge, flooding, infrastructure damage, and power outages," Mills said. "We continue to strongly urge Maine people – particularly those Downeast – to exercise caution and to take steps to ensure they have what they need to stay safe as the storm draws closer."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Coast Guard and emergency management agencies warned New England residents to be prepared, and utility companies brought in reinforcements to deal with any power outages. At Boothbay Harbor Marina in Maine, the community came together to remove boats from the water to keep them out of harm's way.

“It’s a batten-down-the-hatches kind of day,” owner Kim Gillies said Thursday.

Similar scenes played out elsewhere, including at Kennebunkport Marina, where crews planned to take 100 boats out of the water, said Cathy Norton, marina manager.

Commercial lobster fisherman Steve Train said fishermen have been sinking gear in deeper water to protect against storm damage. Fishing boats were also headed to the safety of harbors.

Latest storm track for Lee. Little change to the location of landfall and effects of the storm. Expect strong gusty winds across the entire area tomorrow. Rain amounts will vary significantly with little near the ME/NH border, to an inch or more over the mid-coast. pic.twitter.com/y9t5WJGovK — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) September 15, 2023

Friday morning, Lee was spinning about 490 miles (785 kilometers) southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and moving away from Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center. It was traveling north on a path that could lead to landfall in Nova Scotia, possibly as a tropical storm, forecasters said.

The system could bring a mix of threats. The storm surge and waves could lash the coast, damaging structures and causing erosion; powerful wind gusts could knock down trees weakened by a wet summer; and rain could cause flash flooding in a region where the soil is already saturated, said Louise Fode, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Maine.

The state's eastern coast — known as the Down East region — and the coast of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick were expected to bear the brunt of the storm, though the track could shift before the system arrives, Fode said.

One thing working in the region's favor: The storm surge will not be accompanied by an astronomical high tide, helping to lower the risk, she said.

Central Maine Power said its staff is busy gearing up for the storm.

“Earlier this week, we began preparing for Hurricane Lee by inspecting the power grid, assessing staging areas, and securing additional resources, equipment, and crews," said Jon Breed, spokesperson for Central Maine Power. “The company is bringing in extra power restoration crews to provide additional coverage, and we will stage teams as the weather forecast dictates regionally starting Friday.”

We continue to prepare for Hurricane Lee, which will arrive in Maine overnight on Friday and continue through the day on Saturday.



Hear more from our Manager of Portland Regional Operations, Jason Endsley, about some of the actions he and his team are taking to get ready. pic.twitter.com/LRNknVK9Fh — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) September 14, 2023

Penobscot County Emergency Management Director Bradley Nuding told News Center Maine that residents should prepare by tending to duties around the house.

"If they haven’t already, you know start cleaning out their gutters, checking out their sump pumps, bringing in outside furniture, making sure they’ve got plenty of gas in both their vehicles."

With no electricity, families will need to have easy-to-make food on hand, Nuding said.

He advised that people head to the store and stock up on the extra items that they need to hold them over until power is restored in case of widespread power outages. Nuding said that for some families, buying extra supplies will be a hit on their pockets.

"I know some just-in-time expenses can be difficult for some families — but we should be trying to at least keep some basics in our households," Nuding said.

According to Nuding, the general recommendation is to have at least one gallon of water for each person and pet in the home, have the medications and prescription drugs needed, get additional pet supplies, and buy a decent amount of easy-to-make food items.

He said what you shouldn’t do is panic.

"I would not advise people to go above and beyond too much. Keeping it within their budgets obviously," Nuding said. "But just basic food that you would need."

In Maine, the last time a hurricane watch was declared was in 2008, for Hurricane Kyle, but residents are accustomed to rough weather. Lee's projected wind, rain and surf are akin to a powerful Nor'easter, and Mainers are familiar with those.