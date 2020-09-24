Maine

Maine Police Chief Charged With Aggravated Assault

Ryan Reardon has been Dover-Foxcroft's Chief of Police for three years

Officials say a Maine police chief has been arrested for aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief Ryan Reardon was charged on a warrant issued by Piscataquis County officials.

No further information was immediately available. The district attorney didn't immediately return a message, and it was unknown if Reardon has an attorney.

Reardon has been Dover-Foxcroft's Chief of Police for three years and he served as sheriff of Kennebec County before that.

