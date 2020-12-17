Maine

Maine Residents Will Get a Card Along With COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

The coronavirus vaccine that is becoming available is a two-shot series

Maine residents will be issued cards to simplify the process of getting vaccinated for coronavirus after they receive the first shot.

The state began a rollout of the vaccine this week and it is expected to take months. Hundreds of health care workers have been vaccinated so far.

A day after Maine hospitals began providing the first Pfizer vaccines to health care workers, the state topped 500 new daily COVID-19 infections for the first time during the pandemic on Wednesday.

Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirvav Shah says people who receive the vaccine will receive a card that reminds them when they were vaccinated, as well as where and when they need to return for a second shot.

