Free Jacks leveraging game's New England heritage to accelerate growth as rugby hotbed

Rugby and the region have had a long relationship, one that strengthens more each day. The first-ever rugby game in the United States was played at Harvard back in May 1874, right in the heart of Cambridge. Massachusetts is also the first state where rugby is officially a full varsity sport in high schools across the region.

Since its founding in 2020, Free Jacks and their successes have added fuel to the game’s growth. While winning two championships in a row, the club has also focused on community outreach, fan engagement at matches, and bringing rugby to the youth of Massachusetts.

Free Jacks head coach Ryan Martin, who returned to New England this season after coaching the club in its first full season, believes the game has grown since he left in 2021.

“The quality of the players across all the squads - this is the closest it’s been with the Eastern and Western conferences - and that’s because of the quality of people coming in wanting to play over here,” Martin explained.

“You've got really aspirational players, really awesome professionals coming to work. I think USA rugby is on the precipice of something really special. It’s cool to watch, and I’m glad I’m in here at the moment because it’s on a massive growth. It’s a cool competition to be a part of.”

Assistant captain Le Roux Malan recognizes the growing fan base for the Free Jacks and the game.

“Going from two or three fans coming up to me post-match saying hey, this is my first match, to now 20-30 people come up to me and say hey this is my first match. To see our fanbase consistently showing up, it’s so special.” Malan said. “It's honestly been such a joy and I’m so grateful I could play a part in it.”.

General manager Tom Kindley believes the Massachusetts region is lucky to have such a close relationship with the game.

“There's a lot of school rugby, high school rugby, and a strong club rugby, as well as collegiate rugby, particularly women’s, that’s very strong in New England,” Kindley explained.

In other words, Massachusetts has a grassroots relationship with the sport, meaning it goes beyond just the MLR but extends to communities around the state.