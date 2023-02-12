Man Accused of Assaulting Custodian at Conn. School Arrested

Police have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a custodian at Wintergreen Elementary School in Hamden last month.

The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. on January 31 and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents after the incident.

They say the custodian asked the person, later identified as 32-year-old Jordan Richards, to leave and then Richards assaulted him and stole his wallet and keys. Richards then took off with the custodian's vehicle, police said.

The custodian was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to his face.

On Sunday morning, the New York City Police Department notified the Hamden Police Department that they had Richards in custody. He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant from the assault in Hamden last month.

Once Richards arrives back to Connecticut, authorities said he will be charged with robbery, assault, larceny, interfering with an emergency call and illegal use of a payment card. His bond is set at $750,000.

According to authorities, Richards is being charged as a Fugitive from Justice by the NYPD and the extradition process is beginning.

Investigators said over the last week, Richards evaded attempts to take him into custody. He is accused of engaging various police departments in pursuits between Hamden and New York.