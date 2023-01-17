Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman in Springfield, Mass. Arrested on I-91 in Conn.

Connecticut State Police said a man that's accused of kidnapping a woman in Springfield, Massachusetts, was found and arrested on Interstate 91 in Hartford Monday night.

Authorities said the alleged kidnapping happened at about 8 p.m.

Springfield officers gave a description of the suspect vehicle, which was a gold Chevy Malibu displaying a temporary license plate, to CT police. The car was headed southbound on I-91 toward Connecticut.

State troopers were able to find and stop the suspect vehicle on I-91 South in the area of exit 36.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police said the passenger in the man's car was the person who initially reported the incident to Mass. officers.

Willie Avery Campbell, 23, of Hartford, was arrested on the highway. He faces charges including second-degree kidnapping, assault, unlawful restraint, and more.

Campbell was held on a $100,000 bond and appeared in court on Tuesday.