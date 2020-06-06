Man Accused of Threatening at a Protest in Plainville, Conn.

Police have arrested a man who is accused of threatening at a protest in Plainville on Friday.

Officers said 61-year-old Edwin Jacobsen, of Plainville, was arrested at the protest.

Authorities did not release details about what led to Jacobsen's arrest.

Jacobsen is facing charges including threatening, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. Jacobsen is expected to appear in court on Monday.

A unity march was held in Plainville on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Protesters gathered on the lawn of the municipal building and marched to Norton Park for a peaceful gathering.

The march in Plainville was one of several held in Connecticut on Friday to protest racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.

The demonstrations come days after a memorial service for Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he pleaded for air and stopped moving.