Man and Woman Shot, Killed in East Granby, Conn.

A man and a woman have died after a shooting in East Granby on Sunday night.

Troopers and East Granby police were called to a home on Wynding Hills Road shortly before 6 p.m. after getting 911 calls about gunshots.

When they arrived, they said they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

State police said the man and the woman later died of their injuries. Their identities have not been released.

According to state police, investigators are considering the deaths suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.

There is no threat to the public.

