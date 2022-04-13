Man Arrested After Photographing People in East Lyme, Conn. Bathroom: Police

A man has been arrested after being accused of photographing over a dozen people in a bathroom at a private beach in East Lyme, according to authorities.

Police said they conducted interviews of victims and witnesses in multiple states and were able to identify 13 victims who were unknowingly photographed.

Officials said 21-year-old Nicholas Spellman from Massachusetts was working at the beach during the time of the incident. The man allegedly placed a video recording device in the beach's bathroom.

He was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by East Lyme detectives based upon evidence found during a New London police investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After his arrest, electronic devices that belonged to Spellman were sent for forensic examination by state police. Police said they found indicating criminal activity had occurred in the town of East Lyme.

Spellman was charged with 13 counts of voyeurism, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, eavesdropping and disorderly conduct.

He's scheduled to be arraigned in court.

Spellman was arrested and charged back in September 2020 with voyeurism and disorderly conduct for an incident in a dormitory bathroom.

New London Police responded to a dorm at Connecticut College for a report of voyeurism.

According to New London police, the suspect was identified as Spellman, who was attending the school.

Police said while they were with Spellman, electronic devices were seized.