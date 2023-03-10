Man Arrested for Recording Minor at Retail Store in Enfield, Conn.: Police

Enfield Police said a man has been arrested on voyeurism charges after allegedly recording a minor getting undressed in a fitting room.

The police department said 43-year-old Felix Ramirez was taken into custody by East Longmeadow Police on Friday.

Authorities said Ramirez slid a phone underneath a changing room door and recorded a girl who was getting undressed at an Enfield clothing store.

Ramirez faces charges including voyeurism and disorderly conduct. He's being held as a fugitive from justice in Massachusetts.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Officers are asking anyone who experienced a similar incident to call their local police department.