Florida man accused of stealing Elvis jacket from display at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

A Florida man is facing charge of grand theft for allegedly stealing an Elvis Presley memorabilia from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Christopher Owen, 50, was arrested Saturday in the Feb. 14, 2023, theft of the jacket, arrest and jail records show.

According to a warrant, Owen was captured on surveillance video going into a section that was blocked off with rope barricades and contained a mannequin that was wearing the Elvis jacket.

The jacket is one of many pieces of rock memorabilia at the Hard Rock and is valued at $11,670, court documents said.

After taking the jacket, Owen handed it to a woman and they both left the casino, the report said.

Earlier in the night, Owen had used his driver's license to request a cash advance at the casino, which is how he was identified, the report said.

Owen, of Pompano Beach, was booked into jail on Saturday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.