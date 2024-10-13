Man arrested outside SoCal Trump rally with illegal possession of guns

A Las Vegas man was arrested Saturday for illegally possessing a pair of firearms near Donald Trump’s rally in Coachella, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Law enforcement said deputies assigned to the former president’s rally contact a driver in an SUV at a checkpoint near the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive. There, officials found that the man was illegally in possession of a handgun, a shotgun and a high-capacity magazine.

That man, who was later identified as 49-year-old Vem Miller, was taken into custody at the John J. Benoit Detention Center.

“This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event,” the sheriff’s department said.

No injuries or shots fired were reported in connection with the incident.

The arrest comes after two thwarted assassination attempts on the former president. In July, shots were fired during a rally for Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, where one spectator was killed. In September, a man was arrested after he allegedly planned to kill the presidential candidate while he was at his golf course in Florida.