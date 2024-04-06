Man attacked by 2 people with machetes in Putnam, Conn.

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after police said he was attacked by two people with machetes in Putnam on Friday night.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a man that was attacked near Smith Street and Daniels Street around 9:45 p.m.

The man who was attacked reportedly told police that two men hit his ankles with the machetes. After the attack, it was reported that the suspects took various items from the man before fleeing the scene.

The man who was attacked was transported to Day Kimball Hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was later transferred to Hartford Hospital for additional treatment.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A K9 team from Norwich Police Department responded to the area and conducted a track for suspects. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident including camera footage is asked to contact Detective Brown at Putnam Police Department at (860) 928-6565. Tips can also be called in to (860) 963-0000 or online at the police department's website.