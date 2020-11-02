Man Charged With Striking, Killing Nurse on I-95 in RI Appears in Court

A Boston man charged with being under the influence when he allegedly struck and killed an off-duty nurse who had stopped to help someone at the scene of a car rollover in Rhode Island has been held on $45,000 bail.

Luis Baez, 22, appeared in court Monday to face several charges in connection with the crash on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket early Sunday morning that took the life of Jennifer Toscano, 34, of Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Baez left the scene after striking Toscano but was stopped a short time later, police said. Troopers said they could smell alcohol on him and saw a dent on his car.

Baez did not enter a plea to felony charges including driving under the influence resulting in death and failing to stop, according to court records. No defense attorney was listed in court records and he was referred to the public defender’s office.