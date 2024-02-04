Rockland County

Man climbs tree and runs to burning NY building to rescue 8-month-old girl from fire

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suffocating fire had people in a suburb north of New York City running for safety on Saturday as smoke filled their multi-story apartment building.

One passerby saw the commotion and jumped into action, saving an 8-month-old girl from the top floor.

Emergency officials said the fire started in the apartment building in the afternoon. A number of tenants struggled to escape as the hallways filled with smoke.

One man from a neighboring complex said he rushed in -- climbing a tree and hopping a fence to get to the building's fire escape and reach the top floor to save the baby girl.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"I saw a lot of people over there, they were screaming. I saw one baby, I think she was 1 years old," Jean Donald Mathieu said. "I tried to save the baby."

Mathieu and baby saved from Spring Valley building.

He said the 8-month-old girl was going to be fine. But officials said two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

U.S. & World

NFL 40 mins ago

Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested on suspicion of DWI

California 3 hours ago

Newspaper heiress Patty Hearst was kidnapped 50 years ago. Now she's famous for her dogs

Spring Valley Fire Chief Ken Conjura said more than 75 firefighters from five different departments got the fire knocked down in about 20 minutes.

The fire started in the kitchen of one of the top floor apartments, the same unit where the baby was rescued from, Conjura explained. The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Rockland County
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us