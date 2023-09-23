Man dead, 2 others injured after overnight shooting in Hartford, Conn.

A man has died and two others were injured after a shooting late Friday night in Hartford, police said.

The police department responded to Westland Street at about 11 p.m. Responding officers found a man inside of a car unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have identified him as 29-year-old Denzel Bell, of Hartford.

Two others, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s, were also found with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Authorities don't believe they were the intended targets, and their injuries are in non-life threatening.

Police believe the shots were fired from a passing vehicle. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.