Mass. Man Dead After Crash on Maine Turnpike

Kevin P. Mahoney, of Dracut, Massachusetts, has been identified as the victim in the Wells, Maine, crash.

By Irvin Rodriguez and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A Massachusetts man was killed Sunday morning when his car crashed in Wells, Maine, authorities announced.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, the man was driving a black Buick Lacrosse southbound on the Maine Turnpike in the area of mile marker 18.5 in Wells around 8 a.m. when he veered off the right side of the highway into the woods and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Kevin P. Mahoney, of Dracut, Mass., was pronounced dead on scene. No other vehicles were involved, and no one else was inside Mahoney's car.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor, according to police. The fatal crash remains under investigation.

Police say the turnpike remained open and traffic was not affected by the incident.

