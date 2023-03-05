Mass. Man Dead After Crash on Maine Turnpike

A Massachusetts man was killed Sunday morning when his car crashed in Wells, Maine, authorities announced.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, the man was driving a black Buick Lacrosse southbound on the Maine Turnpike in the area of mile marker 18.5 in Wells around 8 a.m. when he veered off the right side of the highway into the woods and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Kevin P. Mahoney, of Dracut, Mass., was pronounced dead on scene. No other vehicles were involved, and no one else was inside Mahoney's car.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor, according to police. The fatal crash remains under investigation.

Police say the turnpike remained open and traffic was not affected by the incident.