Man dies after being stabbed multiple times in Hartford, Conn.

A man who was found with multiple stab wounds inside of a vehicle near a hospital entrance in Hartford early Saturday morning has died and his death is under investigation.

Officers and EMS were called to St. Francis Hospital around 3:20 a.m. after getting a report of an unconscious man inside of a vehicle near the emergency room entrance.

Police said the man, later identified as 52-year-old Kendell Jones, of East Hartford, was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds.

Jones was taken into the emergency room where he was later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the incident happened in the 600 block of Albany Avenue.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

