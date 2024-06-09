Man dies after losing control of dirt bike at park in Stamford, Conn.

A man has died after losing control of his dirt bike at a park in Stamford on Friday night.

Police said 23-year-old Oscar Chinchilla-Najarro, of Stamford, was driving a dirt bike in Scalzi Park on Bridge Street around 11 p.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

While traveling around the outer road of the park, authorities said Chinchilla-Najarro lost control of his dirt bike, hit the curb and crashed along the guardrail.

Chinchilla-Najarro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.