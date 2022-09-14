Man Injured, Dog Killed & Another Missing After Crash on I-95 in Maine

A man was seriously hurt and a dog killed in a crash on I-95N in Ogunquit, Maine on Wednesday. Another dog remains missing.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 14. Maine State Police said it appears the crash was caused by the driver of a pickup, who fell asleep at the wheel and swerved into a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer rolled over several times.

A 23-year-old passenger of the pickup, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the truck and seriously hurt. He was taken to a Portsmouth hospital for treatment. Neither driver was hurt.

The pickup was carrying a steel cage with 10 dogs in the back. When the crash happened, one dog was killed. A second dog, named Whiskey, remains missing. The rest of the dogs were reunited with the driver of the pickup.

According to the Ogunquit Fire Department, some of the dogs wandered as far as Wells before they were found. Anyone who thinks they spot Whiskey is asked to call 911 or the Ogunquit Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.