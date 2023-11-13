Man injured in shooting outside Bridgeport, Conn. restaurant

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A man was injured in a shooting outside of a restaurant in Bridgeport over the weekend.

Officers responded to ShotSpotter activations of more than 10 rounds and citizen reports of shots fired within the 700 block of Beechwood Avenue around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, police said they quickly found a crime scene in the street outside of a restaurant.

Minutes later, investigators said a 34-year-old Bridgeport man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The man had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The man is currently listed in stable condition.

According to police, this appears to be an isolated incident where the man was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Migdalia Ayala at (203) 581-5259 or the Bridgeport Police tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us