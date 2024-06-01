Bloomfield

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Bloomfield, Conn.

Police lights
A man has died after crashing his motorcycle in Bloomfield early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Blue Hills Avenue and East Dudley Town Road around 2:15 a.m.

It was reported to dispatchers that a motorcycle was on the lawn of the business at the intersection.

In the area, officers said they found a severely damaged motorcycle and a man was laying on his back nearby.

The 41-year-old man was reportedly unresponsive, not breathing and had no pulse.

CPR was performed and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist lost control and slid from the roadway to the grass area. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

