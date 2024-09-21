Groton

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Groton, Conn.

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Groton late Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to Poquonnock Road around 11:30 p.m. for a reported motorcycle crash.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Once in the area, police said they found a motorcycle crash with serious injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as a 55-year-old man, was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The man later died at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Jason Hauptman.

This article tagged under:

Groton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us