Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion

A man was killed in a house explosion and fire in Newfane, Vermont, overnight.

Vermont State Police said police and numerous area fire departments responded to an address on Route 30 in Newfane around 1 a.m. on Friday for multiple 911 calls reporting the explosion of a single-family home. A man was found dead among the burnt debris.

The home was a total loss, state police said. Fire crews and investigators are expected to remain on scene for several hours on Friday morning.

The man's body will be examined by the chief medical examiner's office. His identity has not yet been released.

Newfane is a town of about 1,600 people in the southern part of the state.

Additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available, state police said.