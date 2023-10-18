Man said ‘I am Hamas' before threatening to bomb Florida Jewish school and synagogue, police say

A man is facing charges after police said he threatened to bomb a Miami Beach Jewish school and synagogue, telling a security guard "I am Hamas."

Alier Ojeda Salas, 42, was arrested on charges including threatening to place a destructive device, disturbing a school or religious assembly, assault with prejudice and harassing or intimidating based on religion, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the alleged incident happened Tuesday morning when Ojeda Salas approached the security guard in the area of the 700 block of W. 40th Street.

The guard was wearing a yarmulke, a traditional head covering for people of the Jewish faith, the report said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Ojeda Salas told the guard he belonged to Hamas and had C4 explosives, and pointed to a plastic bag he was holding, the report said.

When the guard asked Ojeda Salas to repeat himself, he once again said "I am Hamas," and repeated that he had C4, the report said.

The guard alerted the nearby school and the synagogue and students were moved to a safe space while the school was locked down, the report said.

Ojeda Salas fled the scene but was followed by the guard and later taken into custody, the report said.

No explosives were found on him, authorities said.

The report said Ojeda Salas "intentionally harassed and intimidated [the guard] due to his Jewish heritage and attire."

Ojeda Salas was booked into jail. He was appointed a public defender during an appearance in bond court Wednesday. He was also ordered to stay away from the area between Alton Road to Collins Avenue and 37th Street to 45th Street if he posts bond.

With the neighborhood where the alleged incident happened already on edge amid the Israel-Hamas war, Miami Beach Police said they've stepped up patrols.

"We have collaborated with the Florida Highway Patrol and they are in strategic areas to again reassure the community your law enforcement is deployed throughout the city," Miami Beach Police spokesman Christopher Bess said.

Residents said they've noticed the increased police presence.

"The neighborhood has most certainly changed. There is a more significant police presence. I have noticed police departments from outside of Miami Beach," resident Deborah Cannon said.

"We are trying to feel safe but at the same time if there are real people in the world that are taking action, whether they are mentally stable or unstable, all it takes is one person that can do something that can harm many people," resident Elan Teichman said.