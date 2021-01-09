Man Seen Carrying Lectern During Capitol Riot Arrested in Florida

A Florida man caught on camera carrying a lectern through the United States Capitol during Wednesday’s riot has been arrested.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports 36-year-old Adam Johnson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail around 9 p.m. on Friday on a warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s office.

Johnson lives in Parrish, located in nearby Manatee County, and is married to a local physician and has five children.

A photograph taken from Wednesday’s riot showed a man believed to be Johnson carrying the lectern that reportedly belongs to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I felt a little disassociated for a minute. It was almost like, it was surreal. I mean it was surreal. I wasn’t surprised, but I was shocked,” Allan Mestel, an acquaintance of the family, told the station.

Johnson is a registered voter in Manatee County listed as no party affiliation. He voted in the presidential elections in both 2004 and 2020.

At least three other men from Florida have been charged with unlawful entry in the chaotic breach of the U.S. Capitol by a mob supporting President Donald Trump.

In addition, officials say a Florida firefighter has been placed on leave after photos surfaced of him participating in Wednesday's violent event.

The U.S. Capitol Police say John Anderson of St. Augustine, Michael Curzio of Summerfield and Matthew Council of Riverview are facing the unlawful entry charges. It wasn't immediately clear Thursday whether they were jailed or whether they had lawyers to represent them.