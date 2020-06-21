New Hampshire

Man Seriously Injured in Fiery Crash in NH

Police believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash

Pelham police

A man was seriously injured in a fiery crash in Pelham, New Hampshire Saturday, authorities said.

Pelham police responded to the scene on Spring Street around 8 p.m. Saturday, and found a Mercedes E500 sedan that had been fully engulfed in flames after striking a tree as well as a 32-year-old man lying on the ground with serious injuries.

An investigation found that the man was driving the car and had been the only occupant, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was said to be uncooperative with police.

Criminal charges are "anticipated as speed and alcohol impairment appear to be contributing factors," police said.

No further information was immediately available.

