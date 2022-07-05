Bridgeport

Man Seriously Injures Hand While Using Fireworks in Bridgeport, Conn.: PD

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A man has serious injuries to one of his hands after an incident involving fireworks in Bridgeport on the Fourth of July.

Police said several people called 911 and the man was found at the intersection of Noble Avenue and Shelton Street.

According to authorities, the 30-year-old man damaged most of his hand while using fireworks. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital in stable condition with serious injuries to his hand.

Investigators did not release specific details about the fireworks incident that injured the man.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

BridgeportFourth of July
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us