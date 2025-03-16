Man set on fire near heart of Times Square: NYPD

A man is recovering Sunday after being set on fire near Times Square as police search for a suspect.

The male victim, 45, was set on fire in the area of West 41st Street and 7th Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday, the NYPD said.

Officers responded and observed the man on fire. The victim was assisted by the FDNY who put out the fire and took him to a local hospital, according to fire officials.

It's unclear if the victim knew the person who lit him on fire.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.