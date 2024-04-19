Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse in New York

A man set himself on fire outside of the New York courthouse where a jury was being picked for the criminal hush money trial of former President Donald Trump.

The unidentified man, whose condition was unknown, was taken to a local hospital.

NBC News reported that the man was in an area across from Manhattan Supreme Court that is cordoned off for protestors. Flames from the fire reached 20 feet into the air.

A man set himself on fire Friday outside of the New York courthouse where a jury was being picked for the criminal hush money trial of former President Donald Trump.

The unidentified man, whose condition was unknown, was taken to a local hospital.

NBC News reported that the man was in an area across from Manhattan Supreme Court that is cordoned off for protestors. Flames from the fire reached 20 feet into the air.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The man's motives were unknown.

The last jury spots were being filled around the time the fire occurred. Trump was inside the courthouse at the time.

CNBC has requested comment from the New York Police Department.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

- Additional reporting by CNBC's Kevin Breuninger