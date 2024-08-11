Waterbury

Man shot and killed in Waterbury, Conn.

A man was shot and killed in Waterbury over the weekend and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Walnut Street around midnight after a report of a shots fired incident and a gunshot victim.

On Walnut Street, police said they found an adult man who had been shot.

He was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact detectives at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

