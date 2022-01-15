Man Shot at Warwick, RI Police Department After Trying to Stab Officer

A man was shot by police in the lobby of the police department in Warwick, Rhode Island, on Friday, authorities said.

Police said officers were leaving a briefing just before 4:30 p.m. when they were met by a 29-year-old man with a knife in the lobby, according to WJAR-TV.

The man allegedly lunged at an officer and struck him on the chest with the knife. The officer's bulletproof vest stopped the knife and the officer was not injured.

Four officers then fired at the suspect, injuring him. The identity of the man who was shot and his condition haven’t been released.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office is investigating along with the Rhode Island State Police, according to a spokesperson for the AG’s office. The four officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave according to department policy.