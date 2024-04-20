New Haven

Man shot in New Haven, Conn. park

By Cailyn Blonstein

A man is injured after being shot in a park in New Haven on Friday night.

Officers responded to Trowbridge Square Park around 10:30 p.m. for a report of someone shot. There was also a ShotSpotter activation in the area.

According to police, a 35-year-old New Haven resident had been shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

