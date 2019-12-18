Man Stuffs Shrimp Down Pants in California Grocery Thefts

A thief stuffed a total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his pants in back-to-back burglaries of a Southern California grocery store, police said Wednesday.

The man took the shrimp from a Vons market in the city of Riverside by entering the store three times in a span of 15 minutes on Dec. 14.

DETECTIVES SEEKING HELP IDENTIFYING LOCAL THIEF RIVERSIDE, CA – On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Riverside Police Officers responded to the Vons grocery store, located at 3520 Riverside Plaza Drive, regarding a past theft. When officers arrived, they learned a male suspect had entered the business 3 times within a timespan of about 15 minutes. Each time the suspect entered the business, he proceeded to the frozen food section and concealed numerous bags of frozen shrimp in his pants. A total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp were stolen with a retail value of over $500. The suspect is described as a White male adult, about 50 to 60 years old, gray hair, approximately 5’-10” tall, and between 150 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue sweater, and a tan jacket. If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact Detective Jeff Putnam at (951) 826-2054 or jputnam@Riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 190033288. Posted by Riverside Police Department on Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Each time he went to the frozen food section and concealed the shrimp in his pants, Riverside police said in a statement.

The stolen food had a retail value of more than $500.

Security video of the suspect in the market was posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page.