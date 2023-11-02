Crime and Courts

Man squatting at Yosemite National Park vacation home for months gets 5 years in prison

Devin Michael Cuellar is accused of unlawfully staying at a home in Wawona, California, for several months during the summer of 2021

FILE - Tourists on the Merced River in Yosemite National Park, California, June 29, 2022.
A man who squatted at a Yosemite National Park vacation home for months and trashed the property was sentenced to five years in prison for firearms charges, officials said.

Devin Michael Cuellar, 29, is accused of unlawfully staying at a home in Wawona, California, for several months during the summer of 2021, a federal criminal complaint says.

The homeowner discovered that someone was living in the home after she went to check on the property in August 2021. She found furniture, clothing, tools and garbage littering the kitchen, yard, bathroom, bedrooms and living room, according to the complaint.

The homeowner also found drug paraphernalia and stolen items, including tools and golf clubs, according to a criminal complaint. She told authorities the last time she had visited the property was in April or May of that year and that she had left it tidy and clean.

